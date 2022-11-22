Guwahati: At least four people, including a forest guard, were killed Tuesday in a police firing following a clash in a village located in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district near the Meghalaya border, officials said.

Several other villagers were also reportedly injured in the incident.

Imdad Ali, Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong, said that forest department officials intercepted a truck that was transporting illegal wood from the remotest Mukro village of the district at around 3 a.m.

While the forest guards approached the truck to seize the illegal consignment, it accelerated trying to flee.

The guards opened fire and punchered the tyre of the vehicle. Three people, including the driver and handyman of the vehicle, were apprehended, but others managed to flee from the scene.

The forest officials then informed the nearest police station at Zirikending and requested for additional forces.

According to the police, when a team reached there, a huge number of people from Meghalaya ‘gheraoed’ them with sharp weapons.

“The angry mob demanded the release of those arrested. The police team had to open fire to control the violent mob. A forest home guard and three members of the Khasi community were killed in the firing,” the officer added.

The village is at a distance of six hours’ drive from the district headquarters.