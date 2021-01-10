Paradip: At a time when wild animal and bird poaching cases are on the rise, four members of a family here in Jagatsinghpur district have set an example for others by becoming animal and bird lovers.

Madhusmit Pati, aged 54, his brother Biraja Prasad, who is four years younger than him, his two sons Saswat (23) and Sourabh (14), are known as dedicated animal and bird lovers.

According to Rajnagar DFO, Bikash Ranjan Das, it is rare to find, at least in Odisha, that not one or two but as many as four members of a family becoming animal lovers and getting involved in animal and bird census.

When asked how this started, Madhusmit said he was working at Paradeep Phosphates Limited when he started working for the cause of animals and birds.

“In 1996, I founded an NGO called ‘Nature Club’ and started working for conservation of wild animals in Bhitarkanika sanctuary. In 2011, I was selected into the bird and Olive Ridley census teams. And since then I have been in these teams,” he said.

Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Biraja gave up his BTech mid way and joined his brother. He got himself so involved in wildlife conservation that he hardly got time to think about himself. He has not married as yet.

He has rescued many injured animals and reptiles, got them treated and then released them in jungles.

Seeing their father and uncle from their childhood days, Saswat and Sourabh also fell in love with wild animals and jungles.

Saswat said that he got attracted to wildlife when he was just 13 years old. “During holidays, I would go to jungles, spend hours there clicking photos. I used to have an inclination towards birds,” he observed.

His photographs of birds and tigers in Sundarban made him familiar to the forest department. He was included into the bird census team in 2013. Now he is studying wildlife conservation at A R University, Cambridge (UK). He has made many short films on birds and tigers.

The bug of wildlife photography has bitten Sourabh as well. He is best known for his special talent of identifying any bird accurately. He has also been included in bird census teams for four years now.

According to Madhusmit, in order to maintain a balance on earth, there is no denying that protection of animals and nature is a must.

“If we don’t start working for their conservation from now, we cannot evade destruction. I am afraid it is just a matter of time,” he said.

While holding up Madhusmit and his family members as examples, regional chief conservator, Forest and Environment Department, Manoj Kumar Mohapatra said that if students show interest in the conservation of wildlife and forest, they can have a bright career in this field and, at the same time, they will also get a chance to work for nature’s preservation.

PNN