Bhubaneswar: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday added four more containment zones.

According to a senior official in the civic body, one place each in Nayapalli and Bhimpur localities and two places in Srikhetra Vihar area in the state capital have been declared Containment Zones.

Four areas were declared as Covid-19 containment zones following detection of a number of cases. With the fresh addition Thursday, the total number of containment zones in Bhubaneswar reached 14.

“As per Covid-19 safety protocols, people will not be allowed to enter into the containment zones. Residents within the restricted areas will be prohibited to come out unless barely needed,” the official said.

“Plot No-LIG/118 in Nayapalli Brit Colony under Ward No-38 and Plot No-252/2699 in Bhimpur area under Unit-6 in Ward No-46 have been earmarked as micro-containment zones,” a BMC notification read.

Likewise, two flats (No-A/2-303 and B/1-204 in Srikhetra Residency in Aiginia locality under Ward No-49) have been added to the list.

Residents within the containment zones shall strictly remain at home and all commercial establishments shall remain closed. Government and private institutions/offices located within ambits of the containment zones will also remain shut. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for people in these zones, the order added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic body had earlier declared ten places in the Capital City as containment zones Wednesday.

Five places demarcated as micro-containment zones are: a residential quarters of Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), HIG-56, Lane-6 in Sailashree Vihar (ward number-7), plot number- 4044/4 in Pandara (ward number-18), A-304-3rd floor in Indian Oil Housing Society (ward number-4) and QR-3R/4, Sainik School campus (ward number-12).

In addition, Plot No-1499/A at Acharya Vihar (near Sai temple), Plot No-120/B at Satyanagar, Plot No-60 at Bapuji Nagar, Plot No-1147 at Bishnu Nagar, Tankapani Road and Plot No-L3/65 near Water Tank at Acharya Vihar have been declared as micro-containment zones.

Omicron has the potential to trigger expected third wave of Covid-19.

Odisha registered a sharp spike in daily Covid-19 caseload. Infections continue unabated as 1,897 more persons including the 258 children below 18 years of age tested positive during the last 24 hours. Khurda district registered highest 669 fresh infections, followed by Sundargarh (262), Cuttack (148), Sambalpur (125) and Balasore (100).

PNN