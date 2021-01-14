Mumbai: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J. are preparing to start shooting for the third season of the popular web-series, Four More Shots Please!

“And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon .. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 ..@maanvigagroo @sayanigupta #banij @pritishnandycommunications,” wrote Kirti, captioning pictures she posted on Instagram along with Bani, Maanvi and Sayani.

Sayani too shared a string of pictures with her cast-mates and wrote: “Terrible photos but heart is full!”

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the upcoming season.