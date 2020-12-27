Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concern regarding the new strain of coronavirus detected in the UK, four more persons who had returned to Odisha from the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it is yet to be ascertained that if they are infected by the new strain of virus.

Among these four new UK-returned patients three are from Jagatsinghpur district and the remaining one is a Bhubaneswar resident. The Bhubaneswar patient has been identified as the father of a four-year-old girl who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

The four were found to have been infected by the virus during an RT-PCR test.

With the fresh addition, the number of UK returnee COVID-19 patients has gone up to six with three of them detected from Bhubaneswar.

Notably, a total of 181 persons have so far returned to Odisha from the UK in the last one month. Of them, Bhubaneswar accounts for 88.

The state health department has provided all information relating to these persons to the district administrations asking them to take necessary steps including conducting RT-PCR test on them and put in place a contact tracing drive.

