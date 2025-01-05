Dantewada: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, a senior police official said Sunday.

A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also killed in the face-off, he said.

The gunfight broke out Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

After the exchange of fire stopped late Saturday night, bodies of four Naxalites and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifle and self-loading rifle (SLR), were recovered from the spot, he said.

DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

PTI