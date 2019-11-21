Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday nominated four persons as new members of State Commission for Women (SCW).

The members are—Snehanjali Mohanty, Swarnalata Samal, Aarti Singh and Jalina Priyadarshini. These members will remain in the posts for a period of three years from the date of joining the offices.

They will perform duty as per Odisha State Commission for Women Act- 1994, said a notification issued by Women and Child Development department.

Earlier, the government had appointed Minati Behera as chairperson of the Commission.