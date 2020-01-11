Sundargarh: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in IT Colony under Rajgangpur police limits of Sundargarh district Saturday.

The deceased four have been identified as Ranjit Prasad, his wife Kalpana and their children – a son and a daughter.

Saturday morning, neighbours informed local police of a foul smell emanating from the house following which the cops, in presence of a magistrate, broke open the doors and found the bodies.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide given the presence of a milk pot at the scene. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a postmortem, SDPO Bijay Kumar Nanda said.

A forensic team has been pressed into service for further investigation.

Locals said that the house was locked from inside since Thursday.

