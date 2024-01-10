Peshawar: At least four people, including three policemen, were killed after terrorists attacked a toll plaza in Pakistan’s northwestern region Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when unidentified terrorists attacked Laachi toll plaza in Kohat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Wednesday morning.

“Terrorists attacked the Laachi toll plaza in KPK provinces’ Kohat district. Four people including three policemen were killed,” said the police.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site to control the situation.

After the incident, the police sealed the entire area and started a massive combing operation to arrest the culprits involved in the assault.

KPK’s caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Arshad Hussain condemned the attack.

He Praised the services and sacrifices of the KPK police in the war against terrorism.

“The entire nation stands behind the police in their matchless struggle against terrorism,” he said.

