Imphal: Security forces seized four rockets and a cache of explosives during a search operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said Thursday.

The four rockets were seized by security forces during a search operation at Pangjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur district Wednesday, they said.

Two rockets were at least 8 feet long and the other two rockets were 7 feet long, the police said.

Two large country-made mortar, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set and two country-made grenades were also seized during the operation, they added.