Guwahati: Four-time Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary died due to post-COVID complications at a state-run hospital here Wednesday, its doctors said.

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader was 68 and is survived by his wife and four children.

He had represented the Gossaigaon constituency in Assam’s Kokrajhar district since 2006 and defeated his nearest rival of UPPL’s Somnath Narzary by over 10,000 votes in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Narzary was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after he had tested positive for the infection and his condition deteriorated due to comorbidities, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Mahanta had visited the MLA at the hospital Tuesday night after his condition deteriorated and he was put on ventilator support.

“Though he had won against COVID, unfortunately, he succumbed to comorbidity issues…My condolences to his family and well-wishers,” the health minister said.

Narzary was earlier a high school headmaster and was also associated with several social organisations.

Condoling Narzary’s death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am pained to learn about the untimely demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary. A dedicated social worker, committed politician and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed.”

State Congress chief Ripun Bora said, “Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our Mahajot (Grand Alliance) partner BPF MLA. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”