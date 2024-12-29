Bharuch: Four workers died after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical plant at Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, police said Sunday.

They fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes leaking from a pipe at a production unit of the Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) at around 10pm Saturday, Dahej police station inspector BM Patidar said.

The four workers were rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch. Three of them died at around 3am Sunday, while another one succumbed at 6 am, the official said.

“The incident occurred at around 10 pm when the four workers fell unconscious due to gas leakage from the pipe passing through the ground floor of the company’s CMS plant. They were rushed to a private hospital where all four of them died,” he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said.

PTI