London: India moved within two wickets of securing a victory, only their second ever at The Oval, through a sensational bowling performance in the second session of the fifth day’s play in the fourth Test here Monday.

England, who had gone into lunch strongly placed at 131/2, lost six wickets post-lunch as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets each to reduce them to 147/6 from 141/2 within the space of 35 balls.

A brief 35-run partnership between Chris Woakes and Joe Root kept England alive before Shardul Thakur had the England captain playing on to the stumps.

Chris Woakes was dismissed at the stroke of tea by Umesh Yadav.

Victory will take India 2-1 up in the series with one Test to go.

Brief scores (Tea, Day 5)

India 191 and 466 vs England 290 and 193/8 in 84.1 overs (R Burns 50, H Hameed 63, J Root 36, J Bumrah 2/24, R Jadeja 2/50, S Thakur 2/22)