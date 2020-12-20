Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state government to frame rules for protection of Mahanadi floodplains and bring in uniform norms for protection of river floodplains from construction works.

The remarks came due to lack of enough central or state laws on wetland conservation. The NGT was hearing a case of encroachment of floodplains of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack where a proposed campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital has been planned besides other construction works.

The government admitted before the NGT that the floodplains of the Mahanadi in Cuttack have been encroached by shopkeepers and slum dwellers. The tribunal in its latest order in the case has ordered formation of a committee to look into the matter to ensure sustainable development works on the Mahanadi flood plains.

“The response filed by the applicant shows that a new campus of SCB Medical College is proposed on 25 acres reclaimed from the river. The Mahanadi river front project involves change of nature of the river land. Encroachment of Kathajodi and Mahanadi rivers and construction in floodplain area may adversely affect the riverine ecology. Precautionary measures are required,” the NGT order said.

“We are also not aware of the legislative and administrative measures in the state of Odisha on the subject of regulating and prohibiting activities in the floodplain zones of the rivers in the state, but such an exercise appears to be necessary to give effect to the precautionary principle of environmental law, required to be enforced by this Tribunal,” it said.

The NGT claimed that timely actions are needed in the issue. “In view of averments by the applicant that the riverbeds is likely to be affected by setting up of the medical college or other permanent constructions in the floodplain of the river, there is a need to prevent irreversible damage to the riverine ecology by enforcing the applicable rules, if any. If there are no rules, appropriate norms need to be laid down considering such norms in other similar situations in consultation with experts,” the order said.

The NGT also ordered formation of a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Water Commission (CWC), nominees of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, CPCB, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee and the State PCB to consider the issue and laid down norms so as to ensure that the proposal of the state for construction of the medical college and river front development takes place in accordance with law, without damage to the flood plains of the Rivers.

“Floodplain zones need to be identified and demarcated in the light of such norms. The committee may identify the extent of floodplain zone/active floodplain zone from the edge of the river. The committee may complete its exercise within four months,” the NGT order said.