Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for fraudsters Hansita Abhilipsa and Anil Mohanty after the Infocity police in Bhubaneswar booked the duo for allegedly trafficking young women to induce businessmen and politicians into securing business deals.

The duo has been booked under relevant Sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, along with Information Technology (IT) Act after their involvement in running a trafficking racket surfaced recently during an investigation by Special Crime Unit, said Infocity IIC Mahendra Kumar Sahu.

Sahu said the case has been registered under Sections 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 67 of IT Act (publication and transmission of obscene material), and 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Hansita lured young women into ‘flesh trade’ in order to enable financial agreements from influential individuals and businessmen.

The police, after examining her smartphone, revealed that Hansita used to have a ‘rate-chart’ of women for her potential customers. Meanwhile, Sahu said the duo’s bail application was dismissed Saturday, owing to complications surrounding her legal name.

Since Hansita had previously changed her name from Bishnupriya Chand in her passport to evade police action, confusion remains in establishing her true identity in local court.

Notably, the charges have come close on the heels of a complaint by Infocity police last week, which booked the duo under Sections 417 (cheating), 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), along with Section 12 of the Passport Act.

