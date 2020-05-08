Brahmagiri: In a freak accident, a woman and her daughter were killed while they were asleep after a heavy paddy sack fell on them in their house at Huba Sahi under Brahmagiri block in Puri district Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Sasmita Bhoi and her daughter Swarnalata. Sasmita’s husband Purnachandra also suffered severe injuries.

According to a source, Purnachandra had stored some heavy paddy sacks in their bedroom. Like every other day, after dinner, they retreated to the bedroom. In the night, the top paddy bag got dislodged and fell on the trio.

On being informed, police reached the village and rushed the trio to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared the woman and her daughter brought dead. Purnachandra is currently under treatment.

Police has launched a probe into the accident.

PNN