Bhubaneswar: The Centre for Sustainable Use of Natural and Social Resources (CSNR), a state-based voluntary outfit, in collaboration with Mahaveer Biju Adarsa Colony, opened a computer education centre at Sailashree Vihar here, Friday, that would provide digital knowledge to youths for free. The computer centre was inaugurated by Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson Mandakinee Kar.

Attending the event as chief guest, Kar stated that the centre is dedicated to all who wish to be digitally literate. She also stressed on values and virtues of computer education. Kar lauded the initiative by CSNR. The programme started with a welcome address by CSNR program manager Pragnya Paramita Jena who also gave a brief introduction of the guests present on the dais. CSNR secretary Dhirendra Panda shared the objectives of the computer training centre and also elaborated on its usefulness for the unemployed youths of the nearby slums. Jasodhara Pradhan, corporator, Ward No7, stated that the centre will be effective and successful if the parents take equal responsibility in sending their children to the centre to avail the facility.