Bhubaneswar: Eminent freedom fighter and former Rajya Sabha member Padma Shri Bhabani Patnaik passed away Thursday. He was 99.

A true Gandhian, Patnaik was admitted to the Capital Hospital here after he complained of breathing problem, sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen was concerned over the veteran freedom fighter’s ailment and had directed to form a medical team to monitor the latter’s health condition.