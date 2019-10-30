Jaipur: A French Army contingent comprising 38 personnel has arrived in Bikaner to participate in the Indo-French military exercise ‘Shakti-2019 being conducted from October 31 to November 13 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges.

On its arrival at the exercise area at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges October 28, the Indian Army extended a warm and traditional welcome to the French contingent.

Exercise Shakti-2019 is the fifth edition in the series of bilateral exercises under this banner. The joint exercise would focus on counter terrorism operations in backdrop of semi-desert terrain under United Nations mandate.

The joint training would also focus on high degree of physical fitness, tactical drills, techniques and procedure. A comprehensive training programme for a period of two weeks has been worked out for achieving the same.

During the exercise, the participants will engage in a variety of missions from joint planning, cordon and search operations, search and rescue, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills, said Col. Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

IANS