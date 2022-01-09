Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,714 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 28 per cent more than the previous day, and the highest single-day spike in nearly six months, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate jumped to 6.72 per cent from 5.15 Saturday.

As many as 416 children were among those infected, a health bulletin said. The toll stood at 8,468 as there was no death.

These deaths are confirmed due to COVID-19 after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it added.

PTI