New Delhi: In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams —JEE and NEET— will be announced May 5.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

“The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day,” a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

PTI