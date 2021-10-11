Srinagar: A fresh encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Monday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Earlier Monday, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Poonch district.