Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Bhubaneswar forecasted Sunday morning that a fresh low pressure is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and its adjoining north Andaman Sea around October 29.

Taking to Twitter the IMD wrote, “A #fresh #LowPressureArea is likely to form over #east-central #BayofBengal and adjoining #north #AndamanSea around #29th October, 2020.”

Rainfall in varying intensity has been lashing across the state. This is for the twelfth time that a low pressure will be formed over the Bay of Bengal since August this year.

Weather forecast for next three days:

For Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts, including Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

For Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of interior Odisha.

For Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

PNN