Angul: At least two persons were killed in a tragic road mishap after a truck rammed into another truck from behind on national highway (NH-55) in Angul district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The road mishap occurred near Bhagirathipur under Jarapada police limits in the district, local sources informed.

Both the driver and helper of the truck that dashed against another truck died on the spot.

Identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet. Details about the mishap are still awaited.

On being informed about the road mishap, Jarapada police and fire brigade immediately reached the spot. Police have been making efforts to recover the bodies trapped in the shattered vehicle.

Jarapada police have launched a probe in this regard.

PNN