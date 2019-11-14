Kolkata: A fresh war of words erupted between the West Bengal governor and the state government Thursday over distribution of relief in areas hit by ‘Cyclone Bulbul’. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar started the controversy stating that politics over such matters ‘hurts democracy’.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded sharply saying that a person occupying the gubernatorial post should not try to run a parallel administration.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comment came a day after BJP criticized the Trinamool Congress government for politicising the relief work. Union Minister Babul Supriyo had Wednesday faced massive protests during his visit to cyclone-affected areas.

“All agencies are working … (It is) Time is (that) agencies must come forward, the government must come forward and NGOs also must come forward for those who have (suffered) loss of property or life. I am all for it. I do not want any politics,” Dhankhar told reporters here.

“I urge people not to do politics. The moment you put politics into governance it will somewhere damage the fabric of democracy,” Dhankar added.

Dhankhar and BJP’s remarks drew sharp reactions from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“It was a big cyclone. Instead of standing by the affected people, some are playing politics and indulging in vandalism. I would urge them to refrain from it. This is not the time to do politics,” Mamata said without naming anybody.

In a veiled reference to Dhankhar, the chief minister said those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces and those who are ‘playing dirty games’ should stop it.

Banerjee’s comment came when she was asked by scribes about her reaction to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recommendation for imposition of President’s rule in that state.

“A few people (governors) are acting just like BJP mouthpieces. In my state too, you have seen what is going on – they want to run a parallel administration,” Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh extending support to Dhankhar said the TMC government should stop politicising cyclone relief work.

“We completely support what the governor has said. The TMC government should stop politicising the relief work. Yesterday Babul Supriyo faced massive protests. Our partymen who had gone to South 24 Parganas district were not allowed to distribute relief materials. Is this a healthy practice?” Ghosh asked.

