Former champions Australia’s journey in the 2026 T20 World Cup has come to an end. The team was hoping to advance to Group B depending on the result of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe, but rain dashed those hopes. The abandoned match in Pallekele confirmed Australia’s exit from the tournament.

While this outcome was not directly in captain Mitchell Marsh’s team’s hands, their losses in the opening matches left them in a difficult position. Australia began the tournament with a win in their first match, but defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka complicated their path.

Steve Smith Controversy

One team management decision is drawing widespread attention. Veteran batsman Steve Smith was recalled ahead of the crucial match against Sri Lanka, replacing injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. However, Smith was surprisingly not included in the playing eleven despite the high-stakes nature of the game.

The decision sparked discussion on social media. Iceland Cricket posted a humorous dig at Australia, writing: “The best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty-free. We would treat him better, with a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod. Sometimes, your best assets get forgotten.” Fans also began questioning the Australian management’s choices.

The best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty free. We would treat him better, with a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod. Sometimes, your best assets get forgotten. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 17, 2026

Captain’s disappointment

After the defeat to Sri Lanka, Marsh said the team was deeply disappointed, adding that emotions in the dressing room were palpable. He admitted the team had not performed at its best.

Australia’s early exit has made the tournament more interesting for the remaining teams. For the Kangaroos, however, this season raises lingering questions, particularly around team selection.