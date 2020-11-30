Thiruvnanthapuram: Come to Kerala and you may be surprised to see strange posters or hearing announcements. These posters and announcements say ‘King Kong is your candidate’, ‘vote for Rani Jhansi’ or ‘Comrade Modi’s symbol is hammer, sickle and star’.

However, there is nothing to be surprised about. As the southern state is gearing up for the local body polls due next month an array of candidates are grabbing the headlines. However it is not for their political ideology or their poll promises, but for their strange and unique names.

From ‘Brasilia and Lookman’ to ‘Corona’ and ‘JP 77’, majority of these candidates feel that names are giving them an edge over their political opponents. It helps them as people identify and remember the names easily.

K King Kong is a 57-year old Congress nominee. He is among the most notable candidates in the impending LSGD polls in Kerala. His name has grabbed attention due to its uniqueness.

The very name ‘King Kong’ would bring the image of the giant gorilla in Hollywood movies for many. But, this candidate King Kong is a soft-spoken person. He is trying his political luck from the fourth ward of Mararikkulam North Village Panchayat.

‘King Kong’ admitted that his name is strange. However, he is happy for it. His name helps him become the centre of attraction easily.

“My parents and elder siblings, who were hardcore fans of Hollywood movies, are responsible for my name,” King Kong said. “Many people tried to make fun of me over my name earlier. It has now become a blessing in disguise during the campaign. I feel people are showing a special interest in me due to my name,” the candidate added.

A football-crazy uncle had gifted Brasilia, a United Democratic Front (IUML) candidate, her unique name. She is contesting from Payyanakkal ward of northern Kozhikode district. She said her uncle was a huge fan of the Brazilian soccer team.

“My family was looking for a good name starting with the alphabet ‘B’ When the uncle suggested this name, everyone accepted it,” Brasilia said.

The name of the BJP candidate in Kayanna village panchayat of Kozhikode may also sound very strange – JP 77. He said his father, an RSS worker, was a great admirer of freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan.

“In his memory I was named as JP, how Jayaprakash Narayan was popularly known among his followers. As an RSS activist, my father was jailed during the time of emergency in the year 1977. So, in remembrance of his jail term, 77 was also added to my name,” the candidate said.

Nowhere else in this world other than Mathilil ward in Kollam Corporation, the word ‘Corona’ would be used with love and affection. However, the name of the young BJP candidate contesting from there is ‘Corona’ Thomas.

“My parents never would have thought that this name would become a synonym for a viral disease one day. They never thought that the whole world would hear it with fear. But, now I am happy that my rare name is helping voters to identify me easily,” Corona said.

Do not argue with anyone if they say that Modi is contesting in the upcoming LSGD polls in Kerala as a CPI(M) candidate. It is indeed true.

Jijo Modi is a journalist-turned politician. He is seeking his luck from Malayalappuzha district panchayat division in Pathanamthitta district.

Modi is not a rare name though. However, this candidate is making heads turn as he seeks votes on CPI(M)’s symbol – hammer, sickle and star.

‘Rani Jhansi’, ‘Bilkul PK’, ‘Lookman’, Vichitran were some other candidates who have garnered attention through their unique names.

A total of 74,899 candidates including 36,305 women and one transgender, are trying their luck in the upcoming local body polls in Kerala. Malappuram district has 8,387 candidates, the highest in the state, while Wayanad has the lowest at 1,857. The elections would be held in three phases – December 8, 10 and 14. Results will be announced December 16.