Indian armed forces have stepped to a new way to motivate youth to participate in the armed forces. Interestingly, some celebrities have also joined armed forces in order to motivate youth toward the armed forces.

Sports have been closer to the army than any other profession. Let’s have a look into some sportsmen who have also joined Army.

MS Dhoni–Captain cool, has got the place in Indian army. Territorial Army has given the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel to M. S. Dhoni. He got this rank in the parachute regiment of the Indian army.

Sachin Tendulkar– Master blaster has been a part of Indian Air Force. Sachin Tendulkar joins Indian Air Force with the rank of group captain. He became the first sportsperson to confer honorary and first person without an aviation background to receive this honour. The batsman has become the face of Indian Air Force of youth.

Kapil Dev– In 2008, Kapil Dev entered Territorial Army. The cricket expert was also raised as an icon of the army. He was also awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel by the army. During the time of his appointment, the Additional director general of TA called him the brand ambassador of TA.

Milkha Singh– The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, who had joined Indian army and later this sprinter made India proud on international forums. The movie “Bhaag Milka Bhaag” which was based on the book “The Race of My Life” (authored by Milkha Singh and his daughter) has flashed the clear life of Milkha Singh. He was commissioned to JCO from Sepoy taking his achievement of Asian games 1958 into confederation.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore– Lieutenant Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won a silver medal in double trap event in Athens Olympics in 2004 and became a star in India. He is the first sportsperson to win individual silver for India since 1900.