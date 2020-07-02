Bhubaneswar: With the petrol and diesel prices shooting above Rs 81 per litre, several home delivery service providers here have increased the delivery charges while many are planning to revise tariffs.

Several mobile application platforms and other service providers are citing the fuel price hike as the reason for increasing their charges and shifting the burden to customers. Many of the service providers who were providing free home delivery service have also started increasing their charges.

“Owing to increase in fuel prices, per packet milk cost will see an increase by 50 paise on MRP which will be included in delivery charges from July 6. This is required to support the delivery team,” an update from HomeXpress, home delivery app for milk and groceries, told its customer.

Several other players have also joined the fray. “Earlier, we were providing free home delivery but now we have started charging Rs 20 per delivery for below Rs 1,000 orders. The fuel price hike has increased our overhead expenditures,” another retail brand said requesting anonymity.

“Many middle-class salaried employees, engaged in the private sector, have been receiving half the salaries from their employers due to revenue loss. At this juncture, the double whammy will add more costs monthly and it may compel citizens to venture out more for shopping,” said Nitya Panigrahi, a housewife from Bhubaneswar.

Debasis Mohanty, a civil service aspirant from the city, said, “The repercussions of hiked fuel prices are already felt. Several essential items have become costlier by a few rupees. Several traders are now feeling the pinch of the fuel price hike.”

While several of the home delivery operators have already escalated their charges, some are now planning to revise their charges based on an assessment of their businesses and additional costs likely to be incurred due to fuel price hike.

