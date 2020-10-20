Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Monday submitted before the SDJM court the human body parts and other items seized from the explosion site at an IOCL petrol pump near Raj Bhawan here.

One person had died while several others sustained grievous injuries in the blast that occurred at the LPG tank installed near the petrol bunk October 7, 2020.

The seized items include human and animal body parts, shoes, sand, metals and other items collected from the explosion site.

The items collected by the scientific team of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and Commissionerate Police from the spot are kept in around 20 boxes and more than 20 packets.

The court later forwarded the items to the SFSL at Rasulgarh for forensic examination. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash told Orissa POST that the DNA samples collected from the human body parts have been sent to SFSL through the SDJM court Monday.

The samples will be matched with those collected from the parents of missing Simanchal, a diploma engineer, who was working at the petrol pump on the fateful day.

He has been missing since the explosion occurred October 7. Simanchal’s family members have already conducted a symbolic cremation ritual considering him dead.

The DCP also said that the SFSL examination report and the identity of the body parts will soon unravel the actual cause of explosion.