Bhubaneswar: For the first time in Odisha, the state government has sanctioned full pension to 107 employees of different departments across all ranks on the day of retirement itself.

Official sources here Thursday said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy distributed the sanction orders to the retiring employees Wednesday.

Keeping in view the ‘social distancing’ norms, the Chief Secretary symbolically handed over the orders to five retiring employees in the Lok Seva Bhawan. Orders of other employees were mailed to them.

While complementing efforts of the departments of General Administration & Public Grievance, Finance, Home and office of the Accountant General for accomplishing the target of ‘full pension on day of retirement’ Tripathy directed the administrative departments to keep the online Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and e-service book updated for facilitating the process for ‘e-pension’.

Speaking on the occasion, Home department Principal Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that conventionally, the sanction of pension to retired employees of state government was a long and cumbersome process involving clearances and sanctions from various offices where the concerned employee served during his career.

“As a part of the 5-T initiative, the state government took a decision to simplify the process and sanction the full pension on date of retirement. Target was set to implement it from March 31 last,” Chopra said.

The process was spearheaded by GA & PG department. The service data relating to leave, deputation, loans, advances were updated in HRMS portal.

E-service book was launched and relevant data were mapped through a dedicated ‘e-pension portal’ on Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

“A significant process simplification was also introduced by the Finance department that facilitated sanction of pension on the date of retirement,” he said.