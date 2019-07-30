India is crazy about cricket and cinema, two of the most glamorous professions in the nation. Both, cricketers and actors are considered nothing less than demigods and have massive fan following.
Consider a hypothetical situation where the cricketers are to be compared with the actors. Here is a fun analysis of who would be the relative equivalent to some of the famous cricketers.
Indian cricketers and their Bollywood equivalents:
- Virat Kohli – Hrithik Roshan: After a lot of consideration, Virat possibly suits Hrithik Roshan the best. Both these men are highly versatile and very hard working. While Hrithik eases into any role, Virat doesn’t have any troubles playing in alien conditions when the pitches are not conducive to bat on. Virat and Hrithik are highly talented and are fitness freaks as well.
- MS Dhoni – Salman Khan: Dhoni can be easily compared to Salman. Both these men have attained a legendary status in their respective fields. They have a massive fan following across the board and people come out in large numbers expecting just a memorable performance from them filled with entertainment. They are respected by one and all and the youngsters look up to them. Moreover, they are the ‘Bhai’ of film fraternity and cricket respectively.
- Jasprit Bumrah – Vicky Kaushal: The best death bowler in the world, the pacer has evolved with his game very quickly and made rapid progress in a short span of time. Bumrah can be compared to Vicky Kaushal. Just like the 25-year-old Bumrah, Vicky is also a new-age actor. Both are quick learners and adapt to different situations easily. With movies like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Raazi’ and ‘Masaan’, Vicky has found a great deal of success in a short time having essayed a wide variety of characters.
- Sachin Tendulkar – Amitabh Bachchan: Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan are two absolute legends in their respective domains. While one is the Shahenshah of Cricket, the other is the Shahenshah of film.
