India is crazy about cricket and cinema, two of the most glamorous professions in the nation. Both, cricketers and actors are considered nothing less than demigods and have massive fan following.

Consider a hypothetical situation where the cricketers are to be compared with the actors. Here is a fun analysis of who would be the relative equivalent to some of the famous cricketers.

Indian cricketers and their Bollywood equivalents:

Virat Kohli – Hrithik Roshan: After a lot of consideration, Virat possibly suits Hrithik Roshan the best. Both these men are highly versatile and very hard working. While Hrithik eases into any role, Virat doesn’t have any troubles playing in alien conditions when the pitches are not conducive to bat on. Virat and Hrithik are highly talented and are fitness freaks as well. MS Dhoni – Salman Khan: Dhoni can be easily compared to Salman. Both these men have attained a legendary status in their respective fields. They have a massive fan following across the board and people come out in large numbers expecting just a memorable performance from them filled with entertainment. They are respected by one and all and the youngsters look up to them. Moreover, they are the ‘Bhai’ of film fraternity and cricket respectively.