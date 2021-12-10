Sambalpur: Funds crunch has plagued the government’s initiative to renovate rural high schools to make them at par with private schools in urban areas.

The scheme, part of the 5T high school transformation programme, equips schools with facilities like new furniture, audio-visual teaching aids, projectors, science labs and e-libraries, among others.

Many of the existing schools have been renovated and given swanky looks. Old furniture like chairs, tables and desks have been replaced with new ones.

Classrooms have been revamped with better lighting systems. However, observers pointed out that this scheme was launched in haste with limited fund allocation.

As a result, renovation of high schools in Sambalpur district has failed to take off.

As many as 25 high schools in Sambalpur district were renovated in the first phase and declared as smart schools, November 16 while renovation of 53 schools is underway in the second phase.

It has come to notice that contractors turn away from undertaking renovation of schools due to funds crunch.

Observers point out that unless fund allocation is increased, the scheme may not yield the desired results.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed Collectors to expedite the school transformation programme and finish them within deadline.

The district administrations have directed respective BDOs to spend the government funds available under SFC, CSFC, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), BRGF, MGNREGS, CRF and even the CSR funds of local industries for transformation of schools.

The BDOs also work overtime and expedite the project works.

However, despite the instructions, the district and block administrations are yet to clear the outstanding bills of the consultancy agencies and raw materials suppliers.

These agencies have made several efforts to get their bills cleared but in vain. As a result, these agencies have refused to carry out further work.

According to reports, the state government has sanctioned Rs 45 lakh for the smart school projects out of which Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in the savings bank accounts of the school managing committees.

This fund will be spent on conducting training programme involving teachers, students and guardians while another Rs 15 lakh will be spent on buying furniture, science equipment, computers, projectors and materials for science laboratories.

The rest Rs 35 lakh will be spent on renovation of schools.

Most of the high schools in the state have two to three rooms while the rest of school functions from asbestos-roofed houses having mud walls plastered with cement.

The repairing and renovation of these schools need more funds, one of the contractors requesting anonymity said.

When contacted, Dillip Kumar Bal, PD, DRDA, said attempts are being made to tide over the fund shortage and expedite the renovation work.

He assured that the outstanding bills of the concerned contractors and raw material suppliers will be cleared soon.

PNN