A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) has taken the internet by storm, with over 4.4 million views and 55,000 likes. The video shows a funny prank where a man uses a fake, remote-controlled snake to scare his friend inside a portable tent.

The prankster carefully puts the fake snake into the tent through a small opening. The moment the man inside sees it, he panics and starts screaming. Unsure whether to run or fight off the “snake,” he rolls around inside the tent, struggling to escape. The entire tent moves with him as he flails around in fear.

Meanwhile, the prankster behind the camera bursts into laughter, enjoying the hilarious scene. After a few moments of chaos, the scared man finally manages to get out of the tent “safely”. But before he can react, the prankster quickly runs away, fearing payback for his joke.

Watch the viral video:

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet today pic.twitter.com/o8x6PYXZaK — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 23, 2025

This viral video has left viewers in splits, with many calling it one of the funniest pranks they’ve seen. While some may feel sorry for the man in the tent, most agree that his reaction made the prank even funnier!

PNN