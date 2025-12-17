The BJP-led NDA government’s proposed change in the nomenclature of the Centre’s flagship social welfare scheme for the poor, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), launched by the previous UPA government in 2005, seemingly is a rank, deplorable dishonour to the father of the nation. It would be no exaggeration to say that Gandhi has been made a scapegoat for a long. The UPA may have named a scheme or two in his name but they too, never aspired to follow the path shown by him. The BJP, of course, being a product of the political doctrine of the RSS, is implementing its age-old policies. The name of Gandhi being replaced by the central government is official this time around, by way of a piece of legislation by the Union government. That may not be considered as important by many as the government’s proposals for major changes in the MGNREGA scheme’s funding pattern.

The proposed name is Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, or VB- G RAM G. The acronym has the name of Lord Ram. That too is very acceptable to many across North India or the Cow belt. Jettisoning Gandhi lock, stock and barrel from the highly laudable and popular scheme for the country’s poverty-stricken can only be a cosmetic change. The win in Bihar seems to have emboldened the BJP that it has drastically changed the funding pattern of this long-running scheme.

MGNREGA, originally passed by Parliament on 25 August, 2005, is a rural employment scheme that guarantees up to 100 days of wage work every year to households whose adult members are willing to do unskilled manual labour. The scheme is aimed at providing income support to poor families, especially in villages, and is implemented through local panchayats.

Its budget in 2005-06 was Rs 11,000 crore, while the allocation for 2025-26 is set at Rs 86,000 crore. Over the years, it has become one of the government’s largest social welfare programmes and a key source of income for rural workers during periods of job distress. On the other hand, the VB-G RAM G proposes changes, including increasing guaranteed employment under the scheme to 125 days from the current 100 days, and revising the funding pattern between the Centre and states to 60:40, compared with the existing arrangement of up to 90:10. This shows the Centre with a sleight of hand wants to disown much of its funding responsibilities and pass them on to the states which is itself a problematic step.

Already, the BJP’s ally and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu, has raised his voice against the shifting of financial burden on the states. The draft Bill also provides greater control to the Centre, allowing it to decide where the scheme will be implemented. At the same time, it would empower states to suspend the scheme for up to two months of their choice, including during the peak harvest season. According to a report, the amended Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet at its meeting on 12 December, but no formal announcement was made at the Cabinet briefing at that time.

MGNREGA has frequently been at the centre of disputes between the Centre and states, mainly over funding delays, implementation issues, and allegations of misuse. The NDA government has been known to managing headlines for its survival and covering its failure to deliver. It has also shown much alacrity and efficiency in producing acronyms for various government schemes and bodies. The present exercise in the name of RAM is yet another clever ploy to divert the people’s attention from the Centre’s dismal economic performance, the rupee’s drastic fall against the US Dollar and the terrible foreign policies that have overpowered and negated India’s relations with the world. Yet, down below, the average citizen is busy squabbling in political rhetoric with limited vision and realisation.