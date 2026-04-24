Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday dubbed AAP’s Rajya Sabha members, who quit the party and announced joining the BJP, as “gaddars” (traitors).

Addressing a press conference, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to break the AAP and had “betrayed the people of Punjab.”

When they did not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they tried to break AAP, said Mann, who returned Friday after nearly a week-long visit to the Netherlands and Finland to attract investments for his state.

They are perturbed why Mann is becoming the leader of people, Mann said, hitting out at the BJP.

People of Punjab are with AAP; they firmly stand with the party, he said.

He also said that the party is bigger than an individual, and 6-7 people who have left do not comprise Punjab.

Chadha and Pathak announced Friday that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party.

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said they were joining the BJP.

Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction.

Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh were among the seven who quit, he revealed.