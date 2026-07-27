Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approached the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit against alleged AI-generated deepfake videos and misleading social media posts linking him and his family to the Centre’s E20 ethanol blending policy.

The High Court has admitted the petition and scheduled a hearing on Gadkari’s plea seeking interim relief. The plea has sought injunction against the circulation of the disputed content.

Gadkari has made social media platforms Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and X as respondents in the matter.

According to the petition, several posts and videos circulating on social media falsely claim that Gadkari and his family members have financially benefited from the government’s ethanol blending programme.

The minister has termed the allegations “completely baseless, false and defamatory”, arguing that they have been designed to mislead the public and damage his reputation.

In his petition, Gadkari has emphasized that the E20 ethanol blending initiative falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and not the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, making the allegations factually incorrect.

He has contended that the social media content seeks to create a misleading narrative by falsely associating him with policy decisions and purported private gains.

The minister has sought directions from the court for the immediate removal of the deepfake videos and related posts from digital platforms.

He has also requested orders restraining further publication, sharing or amplification of the content and sought action against individuals responsible for creating and disseminating the allegedly defamatory material.

The E20 programme is a key component of the Centre’s broader energy transition strategy. E20 fuel consists of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol and is intended to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil, lower vehicular emissions and support domestic biofuel production.

The government has been promoting ethanol blending as part of its efforts to improve energy security and reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

IANS