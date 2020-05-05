Paralakhemundi: Even though Gajapati district has been bracketed under ‘Green Zone’ based on the guidelines formulated by state health and family welfare department, the district administration has announced a series of measures to steer clear of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Following an advisory issued by the state government, the district administration has prohibited a number of activities such as passenger movement by train and buses – except for security and medical purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Besides, all educational institutions such as school, colleges and coaching centre etc have been closed. They have been advised to conduct online classes.

Hospitality services other than those used for housing health, police, government officials and healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, and those used for quarantine facilities have been barred.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, liquor shops, auditorium, assembly halls and similar places in the district have been closed.

Further, the administration has shut down all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other gatherings.

All other activities except the above-mentioned activities are allowed in the district within 6:00am to 10:00am and evening 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years, however, will not be allowed to move out of home except in case of emergency situations, the district administration said.

