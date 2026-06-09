Paralakhemundi: A healthcare initiative launched at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district to provide super-specialty services through doctors from Andhra Pradesh has come under scanner, amid allegations of exploitation of patients by the agents accompanying these physicians.

The scheme was introduced by the district Health department to address shortage of specialist doctors at the DHH. Under the arrangement, super-specialists from private hospitals in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh would visit the DHH on designated days and provide their services. However, patients and their relatives have alleged that agents accompanying the visiting doctors are entering the DHH premises and persuading them to visit private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

They claimed that despite possessing Ayushman Bharat health cards, they are being forced to pay for ambulance charges, diagnostic tests and other medical expenses before insurance approvals are processed.

Many families are reportedly borrowing money to meet these costs. The agents, engaged to assist doctors with language barriers and coordination, allegedly encourage patients to travel to Andhra Pradesh for ‘advanced treatment’.

Relatives of some patients, including Jagan Panigrahi, Tarun Pradhan, Ganesh Sahu and others, alleged that they have had to borrow money to continue treatment.

Several patients alleged that some of the visiting doctors do not accept diagnostic reports generated at the DHH and instead insist on fresh tests at private facilities. This has added to the financial burden on patients and their families.

When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer Shantanu Padhi acknowledged that some of the allegations have merit and assured that strict action would be taken if any doctor, agent or intermediary was found luring patients to Andhra Pradesh for further treatment through false promises or inducements.

He urged affected patients and their families to lodge formal complaints so that appropriate action could be initiated.