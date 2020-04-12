Gajapati: The coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing out the creative side of our police personnel across the country as they lookout for innovative ways to raise awareness among the public. From creating music videos to street plays, these cops are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to people.

Gajapati police recently released a video to raise awareness on the disease among the masses and appealed people to ‘stay home and stay safe’.

The video shows how Gajapati police work round the clock to make lockdown a success and how the lockdown helps in containing the virus from spreading among masses.

Besides, the video also showcases the devotion of cops towards their duty and how they risk their lives for the public. The cops urged the public to stay indoors and support them through the video.

Earlier Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma had sung a song to raise awareness on the disease. Through the song, Sharma had asked the public to avoid crowded places, to keep hands clean by washing it frequently, coughing into handkerchiefs and edges of the saree among others.

