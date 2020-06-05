Puri: Gajapati King Dibyasingha Dev did not perform ‘Chhera Panhara’ (sweeping ritual) at ‘Snanabedi’ (bathing altar) during the ‘Snana Purnima’ ritual of Srimandir deities here Friday.

The Mudiratha servitor performed the ritual on the Snanabedi on behalf of the king.

“I kept myself confined to the palace in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. There is a restriction on religious events and congregation of more than seven persons. Besides, people over 65 age have been asked not to venture out due to the pandemic,” the king told media persons.

The king informed the media that he had not performed ‘Chhera Panhara’ ritual on Snanabedi in 1976. “I was pursuing LLM degree in USA in 1976 and could not perform the crucial ritual. This is the second time when I could not perform it,” he said.

In a related incident, Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati also did not visit the Snanabedi to witness the bathing ritual. However, none from Gobardhan Peeth did give any reason for the seer’s absence during the ritual.

Srimandir chief administrator Krishan Kumar had earlier said that the temple administration had invited the seer to the Snana Yatra.