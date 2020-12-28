Los Angeles: Gal Gadot is all set to be back as Wonder Woman and her alter ego Diana Prince in a third installment of the superhit superhero franchise, with Patty Jenkins returning to direct.

“Wonder Woman 3” will conclude the superhero trilogy that started with the 2017 release “Wonder Woman”. Warner Bros. has fast-tracked production of a third film in the DC Comics franchise, reports variety.com, adding that Jenkins will write the final part of the trilogy besides directing it.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich, confirming “Wonder Woman 3”, according to the Variety website.

The second film of the series, “Wonder Woman 1984”, released on December 25 in theatres across several parts of the globe including India, besides on OTT. The third “Wonder Woman” film is being readied for a theatrical release, according to Warner Bros.