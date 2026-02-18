New Delhi: Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled “Orion” at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own.

Responding to the controversy, Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University told PTI, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood.”

“Regarding the robot dog — we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so.”

On the government asking the university to vacate the expo area, she added, “I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here.”