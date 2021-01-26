Bhubaneswar: Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been awarded with Vir Chakra posthumously on occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day Tuesday for ‘displaying indomitable courage and bravery of high order in the face of enemy’.

Soren and Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) from Odisha were two of the 20 soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley along the India-China border during a violent cross-border clash with Chinese troops June 15, 2020.

After joining Indian Army in 1997, Soren was serving in the 16th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment when he attained martyrdom. Soren is survived by his wife Laxmi Soren and three school-going daughters.

Prior to his death, he had visited his family in January, 2020 on a 45-day leave and made the final phone call to his wife June 7, a week before the Galwan Valley clash.

The bodies of the two martyrs had arrived in Biju Patnaik International Airport June 18 evening. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among dignitaries present at the airport to pay tributes to the jawans.

While the final rites of Soren were performed at Champauda village in Mayurbhanj, those of Pradhan were performed at Bearipanga village in Kandhamal district.

PNN