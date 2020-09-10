Sambalpur: Samabalpur Police claimed Thursday to have busted several gambling dens at various places of the Ainthaplai area in the district. They said they have arrested 22 persons from the areas where the gambling dens were operating.

Acting on a tip-off that gambling was flourishing at various places of the Ainthapali, a police team conducted simultaneous raids at several gambling dens. During the raids cops seized 20 mobiles and a total of Rs 2.99 lakh from people found at the gambling dens.

Sources said, gamblers from Hirakud, Jharsuguda, Brajarajnagar and from various other parts of Sambalpur district have been arrested. Police will forward them to court Thursday afternoon.

While a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused persons, further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.

Suspecting a racket behind the gambling spree, police said the rackets were flourishing by luring new customers every day through lucrative means.

PNN