London: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke says she would love to play the iconic fictional spy James Bond if the producers plan a gender switch.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor was asked if she would like to essay the role of the British spy, to which replied, “Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah.”

“James Bond is one of those franchises where it’s never not cool. You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool,” Clarke added.

The actor, 33, will next be seen in festive film ‘Last Christmas’ opposite ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding.

Golding rooted for Idris Elba to get the job, after Craig’s exit post the release of ‘No Time to Die’.

“I think there’s a tremendous amount of space for a new reinvention of Bond. I think it’s healthy to have those types of conversations. I’m rooting for Idris. I want to see him,” he said.

PTI