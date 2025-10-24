Bhubaneswar: The second season of the acclaimed documentary series ‘An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet’, hosted by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, premiered Wednesday. It featured the mangrove restoration work under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) initiative in Odisha.

ECRICC is a collaborative effort of the Green Climate Fund under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, and the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department with implementation support from UNDP.

The opening episode, titled ‘Protect’, follows Coster-Waldau’s visit to Bagapatia village in Kendrapara district, where communities displaced by rising sea levels and coastal erosion are rebuilding their lives through climate-resilient practices. The episode captures how local women and men are restoring mangroves and safeguarding their coastline as part of the ECRICC project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloomberg Originals (@bloombergoriginals)

In the show, Coster-Waldau, who is also a climate advocate, travels across continents, spotlighting communities creating practical solutions to environmental challenges. The Odisha segment, which begins around the 15-minute mark of the episode, showcases the importance of community-led action. The episode also highlights stories from Denmark and Ecuador and weaves a global narrative of optimism and climate action.

The six-part series will air Wednesdays on Bloomberg Originals, available on major streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV+, and LG channels. It will also air on Bloomberg TV and will be available on-demand on Bloomberg.com and YouTube.