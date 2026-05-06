Bhubaneswar: Shocked over the video of a three-year-old child crying beside the body of her pregnant mother in Odisha’s Ganjam district, BJD president Naveen Patnaik Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday, seeking his intervention in the killing of the woman and action against the culprits.

The former CM expressed deep anguish over the heinous crime in Kharida village within his assembly constituency, Hinjili, in Ganjam district Tuesday.

In a letter to the CM, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the assembly said, “The visual of a three-year-old child crying beside her mother’s body has shocked the conscience of Odisha.”

According to news reports and video footage that went viral on social media, the 21-year-old pregnant woman, Puja Swain, was hacked to death during a sit-in outside her in-laws’ house. She was demanding rights for her daughter.

The victim was reportedly staging a dharna in front of her partner’s house when she was attacked, Patnaik mentioned in the letter.

“As the chief minister of the state holding the Home portfolio, I urge you to direct the police to arrest all the accused immediately. Also provide immediate state care, compensation and rehabilitation for the three-year-old daughter who witnessed the crime and inquire why preventive action was not taken by police when the victim was sitting in dharna seeking justice,” the BJD chief said.

Patnaik also said, “I request your personal intervention to ensure that the perpetrators are punished as per law and such incidents are not repeated.”

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government was aware of the heinous crime that took place in Ganjam district and was taking all possible steps to provide justice to the victim.

“There is no need to write a letter by the LoP as the government has been proactive in this matter,” the minister told reporters here.