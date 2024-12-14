Sundargarh: A tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi, once surrounded by a scenic garden at Kirei Bypass Square, welcomed visitors from Jharsuguda to Sundargarh. The spot, a peaceful retreat offering a breath of fresh air amid the dust from coal-laden trucks, was enjoyed by locals and travellers alike. However, the site is now in a state of utter neglect. The dilapidated statue is covered in coal dust, bird droppings, and grime, and is hidden among overgrown bushes. The garden, once lush with flowers and medicinal plants, is now a dumping ground filled with garbage, weeds, and broken tiles. The condition of the much sought-after spot highlights the administration’s disregard for what was once a beautiful space.

The statue was erected in 2007 by Kaushal Ferro Metals (Pvt) Ltd (KFM) and inaugurated on Gandhi Jayanti by the then Collector Krishan Kumar. KFM took responsibility for the construction, beautification, and maintenance of the garden as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The company installed floodlights, planted flora, and added a high-mast light with the Municipal Council and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) support to ensure the area was well-lit at night. The site became a popular spot for locals, youth, families, and visitors from nearby areas. People would stop there to enjoy the fresh air, take pictures, or unwind, particularly on holidays. Gandhi Jayanti, Independence Day, and Republic Day were regularly marked with celebrations at the site, attended by public officials, students, and residents. In 2017-18, the district administration withdrew KFM’s maintenance rights for the statue and garden, with plans for renovations and better upkeep. However, once the administration took over, the site fell into disrepair. No renovations were carried out, and the garden slowly deteriorated. Plants died, tiles and paver blocks broke at places, water jets and lights stopped working or were stolen, and weeds overtook the flower beds. The area soon became a place for littering, with residents and truck drivers using it to discard waste, urinate, and drink alcohol.

Reports of immoral activities also surfaced. As the site deteriorated, people of Sundargarh started blaming KFM for the poor condition, despite the fact that the company no longer had responsibility for it. Complaints were directed at KFM, urging them to renovate the site, but without permission from the administration, KFM is unable to act.

Also Read: Winter Hiking in Debrigarh to explore nature

Meanwhile, the district administration has shown no interest in restoring the site, leading to growing resentment among locals. The once-beautiful Gandhi memorial and garden now lie in a neglected, dilapidated state, a stark contrast to the vibrant space it once was.