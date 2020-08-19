Cuttack: A 3D bronze sculpture 20 feet wide and 10 feet in height which was earlier proposed to be setup on the riverbank of Kathajodi in Cuttack is facing roadblocks for want of funds. The project reportedly contains memoirs of Gandhiji’s visit to the city during the pre-independence days.

Also read: Rs 56.31 cr high-tech bus terminal project falters amid administrative apathy in Angul

Eighteen sculptors were engaged in the sculpture construction work, which was started couple of years back at Shilpirekha studio of Kathagada Sahi. It is known that the work has been left midway.

Worthy to note, the sculpture was scheduled to be inaugurated March 23 this year and five months have passed since then. Gandhiji had visited Cuttack in 1921 March 23 and conducted a public meeting on the riverbank of Kathajodi here, nearly 100 years back.

A three-member committee constituted by the district administration had identified land near Netaji Subhash Bose Setu. Amid COVID-19 outbreak in the district, it has been pushed into uncertainties.

The district administration had decided to commemorate the historical event which is associated with India’s independence. A budgetary provision of Rs 32,00,000 was also made for the purpose. As per the chalked out plans, proposed sculpture had to accommodate several prominent freedom fighters as well as events of those days.

“On the other hand, we are not being provided adequate fiscal assistance by the state government during tough times”, sculptors Laxmidhar Rana and Shrikant Rana expressed.

On being contacted, Cuttack district culture officer (DCO) Anant Sethi said, “The 3D sculpture project is being carried out under state culture department. Cuttack district administration was asked only to provide land for the purpose on the riverbank of Kathajodi”.

PNN